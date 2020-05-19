The 14 European companies to make Reuters' Top 100 Global Tech Leaders list
Thomson Reuters has measured a number of factors, including financial performance, innovation and reputation, to put together the Top 100 Global Tech Leaders. Here are the 14 European companies on the list.
Accenture
Sector: Consultancy
Headquarters: Dublin, Ireland
Revenue: $9.1bn
From accenture.com: 'Accenture solves our clients' toughest challenges by providing unmatched services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. We partner with more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500, driving innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. With expertise across more than 40 industries and all business functions, we deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.'
Atos
Sector: IT
Headquarters: Bezons, France
Revenue: €11.7bn
From atos.net: 'As technology continuously disrupts the norms, our clients can rely on us to guide them through a successful digital transformation. At Atos, we embrace this journey, striving to remain the trusted partner that delivers digital empowerment to our clients.'
Capgemini
Sector: Consultancy
Headquarters: Paris, France
Revenue: €12.5bn
From capgemini.com: 'Capgemini enables you to transform your organisation and improve performance. We aim to empower you to respond more quickly and intuitively to changing market dynamics. By bolstering your ability to harness the right technology, we help you become more agile and competitive.'
Computercenter
Sector: IT
Headquarters: Hatfield, UK
Revenue: £3.2bn
From computercenter.com: 'Computacenter is the leading independent provider of IT infrastructure services, enabling users and their business in a digital world. We advise organisations on IT strategy, implement the most appropriate technology, optimise its performance, and manage our customers’ infrastructures.'
dormakaba
Sector: Security
Headquarters: Rumlang, Switzerland
Revenue: 2.5bn CHF
From dormakaba.com: 'No matter where you need innovative, reliable access and security solutions, we are there for you with our high-quality portfolio: in hotels, shops, sports facilities, airports, hospitals, at home or in the office.'
Ericsson
Sector: Telecoms
Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden
Revenue: 222.6bn SEK
From ericsson.com: 'Over the past 140 years, Ericsson has been at the forefront of communications technology. Today, we are committed to maximizing customer value by continuously evolving our business portfolio and leading the ICT industry.'
Gemalto
Sector: IT/Security
Headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Revenue: €3.1bn
From gemalto.com: 'We deliver easy to use technologies and services to businesses and governments, authenticating identities and protecting data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.'
Infineon Technologies
Sector: Manufacturing
Headquarters: Neubiberg, Germany
Revenue: €6.5bn
From infineon.com: 'Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener.'
Nokia
Sector: Telecoms
Headquarters: Espoo, Finland
Revenue: €23.6bn
From nokia.com: 'Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.'
NXP Semiconductors
Sector: Manufacturing
Headquarters: Eindhoven, Netherlands
Revenue: $9.5bn
From nxp.com: 'NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security and privacy and smart connected solutions markets.'
SAP
Sector: IT
Headquarters: Walldorf, Germany
Revenue: €22bn
From sap.com: 'SAP is at the centre of today’s technology revolution. The market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps organisations fight the damaging effects of complexity, generate new opportunities for innovation and growth, and stay ahead of the competition.'
Sopra Steria
Sector: IT
Headquarters: Annecy, France
Revenue: €3.74bn
From soprasteria.com: 'Sopra Steria is trusted by leading private and public organisations to deliver successful transformation programmes that address their most complex and critical business challenges. Combining high quality and performance services, added-value and innovation, Sopra Steria enables its clients to make the best use of information technology.'
STMicroelectronics
Sector: Manufacturing
Headquarters: Geneva, Switzerland
Revenue: $8.1bn
From st.com: 'ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter homes, factories, and cities, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.'
Tieto
Sector: IT
Headquarters: Uusimaa, Finland
Revenue: €1.5bn
From tieto.com: 'Tieto aims to become customers’ first choice for business renewal as the leading Nordic software and services company.'