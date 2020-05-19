5 Things you need to Know about South Africa's Redstone Thermal Power Project

South Africa is stepping up its efforts to generate electricity from a range of power sources, with solar one of the solutions the country is looking at to solve recent supply issues.

Its biggest power utility company Eskom has experienced trouble in keeping up with demand, the latest setback being the failure of two of its generators.

With financial close expected later this year, the Redstone Thermal Power project looks set for construction soon, and demonstrates that the country is serious about utilising solar energy, with the Department of Energy organising the contracting for the development.

Here are five other important facts and themes you need to know about Redstone: