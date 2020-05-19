Accenture: Boosting the impact of AI in North America

Leading European IT company, Accenture is to expand its technical capabilities to help its clients scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) to meet cross-industry demands.

Why is Accenture acquiring Clarity Insights?

To help organisations realise the value in their data and providing the capabilities to meet the growing demand for enterprise-scale AI, analytics and automation solutions, Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire Clarity Insights.

The acquisition will add almost 350 employees to the company, alongside a strong portfolio of accelerators and deep data science, AI and machine learning expertise.

Alongside organically growing talent, Accenture’s strategic approach is designed to ensure the right capabilities are available to meet existing and emerging client needs with speed and scale.

“Clarity Insights’s combination of strong technical talent, combined with deep industry expertise, will fortify and broaden our ability to help our clients scale AI across their businesses,” said Athina Kanioura, chief analytics officer and global lead for Applied Intelligence at Accenture. “Their focus on insight-driven transformation for healthcare bolsters Accenture’s capabilities and is particularly critical now, when our research shows that 87% of healthcare executives surveyed report that they know how to pilot, but struggle to scale AI across their business.”

The addition of Clarity Insights will also build upon previous acquisitions made by Accenture including, Knowledgent and Kogentix to strengthen this side of the business in North America, as well as the acquisition of Pragsis Bidoop in Spain and Analytics8 in Australia for global growth.

Who is Clarity Insights?

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 2008, Clarity Insights is a leading provider of data science and AI and machine learning engineering capabilities for large enterprises. In addition, the company provides strategic partnerships to clients in the healthcare, financial services and insurance industries. They strive to focus on serving its client’s needs from end-to-end, creating a strong foundation to transform business processes.

“We were drawn to Accenture, in large part, because of the synergies in how we approach clients,” said Neil Huse, president and CEO, Clarity Insights. “Fully understanding clients’ business goals and objectives is the first step to a successful AI deployment. From there our team can pull together the right data foundation, tools and accelerators that will smooth their path to adoption. With Accenture, we’ll be able to accelerate this shared vision for success and help more clients get there, more quickly.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

