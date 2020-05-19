Accenture: driving business growth for supply chains

Business Chief takes a closer look at the opportunities NewsPage 9 launched by Accenture and SAP will provide to the Asia-Pacific and African region.

What is NewsPage 9?

NewsPage 9 utilises SAP® Cloud Platform and SAP Cloud Platform, SAP HANA® services, to provide an integrated view of consumer trends, secondary demand and supply chain management signals. The system will help those in Asia-pacific and Africa to thrive in challenging economies and accelerate growth.

“Built on SAP Cloud Platform and the SAP HANA service, Accenture NewsPage 9 will create a single source of customer data, with machine learning and microservices that power real-time sales execution,” said Fabio Vacirca, senior managing director and Products operating unit lead for Asia Pacific and Africa at Accenture. “Our collaboration can better enable consumer products companies to capture new consumption in untapped traditional trade as well as complex, multi-layer supply chains, ultimately gaining revenue and profitability. Accenture is committed to building solutions that help our clients drive greater efficiency and effectiveness through intelligence and integration.”

How will NewsPage 9 help those in Asia-Pacific and Africa?

The new software will offer its users distribution management, sales force automation and merchandising capabilities. This solution will allow companies to improve their view of demand signals and down-stream of supply chains. In addition the system will allow companies to streamlining their inventory and sales processes for increased productivity and growth.

“Together with Accenture, we are jointly helping our customers win the front office by connecting the demand chain to the supply chain and enabling every part of the business to serve and retain their consumers,” said Scott Russell, president, Asia Pacific Japan, SAP. “With next-generation route-to-market capabilities like Accenture NewsPage 9 that are built using SAP technologies, we can deliver on our commitment to help customers transform into intelligent enterprises, drive best-in-class experiences and thrive in the experience economy.”

