Accenture: driving tech innovation in North Africa

As the African region continues on its voyage to transform the country, Accenture establishes its first Tourism Innovation Hub in the MENA region.

Currently within the African region, there is widespread diversity when it comes to the operations of a country. To resolve this the region is driving innovation, business development, strategies, initiatives and funds to create a better connected world to increase its competiveness alongside the rest of the world.

Over the years leading companies in technology have been helping to drive this connectivity, such as Orange and Oracle. Recently, Accenture joined these global players in driving innovation within the region.

What will Accenture’s Dubai Tourism Innovation Hub mean for the MENA region?

Located in Dubai Media City, the new innovation hub will provide an immersive showcase of Accenture’s capabilities such as, extended reality, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and many more.

With tourism development being a priority within the region Norberto Cibien, managing director and Accenture Products industry group lead in the Middle East, commented that Accenture is excited to launch its very first Tourism Innovation Hub in Dubai. With this increased priority in tourism “it’s critical to develop a seamless travel experience, which requires bridging disconnected ecosystem players and catering to unique and evolving customer needs,” added Cibien.

Key features of the hub include:

Accenture Studios - for rapid development, prototyping and the design and creation of digital services

Accenture Innovation Centers - for testing of innovations

Accenture Ventures - a bridge for the global innovation ecosystem, bringing clients together to unlock growth potential and accelerate digital transformation

Accenture Research - provides important business trends and insight for the industry

“Accenture is proud to harness innovative technologies to support the government and private-sector stakeholders in bringing tailored and new concepts and features to the region. Through the Dubai Tourism Innovation Hub, we will create sustainable and valuable opportunities for business transformation in the tourism sector here in the UAE and across the wider region,” commented Xavier Anglada, managing director and Accenture Digital lead in the Middle East.

