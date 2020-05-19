Accenture opens doors to Zurich digital transformation innovation hub

Accenture is hoping to take its clients' digital transformations to the next level after opening an innovation hub in Zurich on Wednesday.

The world-leading service provider will bring together specialised transformation capabilities in client collaboration workspaces at the new Swiss hub.

Through Accenture's 'Studios' division, its clients can 'envision, design and create products and services that enable real impact and transform the end-to-end customer journey'.

Last month, Norwegian energy giant Statoil enlisted Accenture to oversee the digitalisation of its global operations over the next three years following the successful delivery of digital services in its native country and North America.

"Our clients expect us to guide them through their digital transformation journeys, and this starts with reimagining the customer experience," said Thomas Meyer, Digital Lead for Accenture in Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

"By setting up the Innovation Hub as a co-location and bringing diverse teams together, we enable easy collaboration and rapid ideation across a variety of Accenture’s disciplines and skill sets from which our clients will benefit as they seek to drive customer-centric innovation."

The hub also features a Liquid Studio, where clients work side-by-side with highly skilled Accenture professionals, building solutions through disruptive technologies including artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud.