AGCO launches Farm in a Box initiative to bring farming technology to rural African communities

A global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions has unveiled its plan to take farm mechanisation deep into Africa’s rural communities.

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, announced its pioneering Farm in a Box (FIAB) initiative for Africa. FIAB is an initiative that provides a package of essential farm equipment and tractor and implements together with support mechanisms such as parts, workshop tools, training and expertise. The goal? To enable sustainable and productive machinery operations. The Farm in a Box concept is even literal, with some equipment being shipped in a shipping container which is then repurposed as a workshop space.

“With this brand-new new concept, we aim to take farm mechanization plus all its necessary support facilities deep into previously underserviced rural communities in Africa,” said Martin Richenhagen, President, Chairman and CEO of AGCO, speaking at Germany’s International Green Week.



Customers will receive a 45-80hp tractor and a number of implements, such as a ripper, disc harrow, trailer and planter, in order to gain access to the benefits of best-in-class equipment without the pressure of capital investment. There will also be training programs and support from dedicated AGCO Operations Support Centres, supporting customers with technical advice and guidance. FIAB ensures that it is fit with innovative telemetry and mobile technology to remotely monitor equipment and the use of mobile apps.

“With AGCO’s wide-ranging experience serving African farmers, the company is uniquely positioned to develop innovative solutions to meet the challenge of sustainable and productive farming on the continent,” said Mr Richenhagen “There is an urgent need to empower the millions of smallholder farmers in Africa to ensure food security. Tailored, inclusive and integrated approaches to agricultural mechanization can increase the welfare of farm households and create opportunities for economic growth in rural areas. Our Farm in a Box is yet another initiative fulfilling AGCO’s commitment to ‘Run Africa from Africa’.”