Airbus' innovative data platform Skywise takes off, two major deals signed

Skywise, the disruptive data platform developed by Airbus, has generated two major deals this week.

Using a complex mix of data analytics and artificial intelligence, Airbus is able to provide customers with a single access point of information from multiple sources on one secure, cloud-based platform.

The first solution of its kind, Airbus hopes to push Skywise out to all major players in the aviation industry as airlines look to improve efficiency, cut costs and ultimately improve the passenger experience.

After launching the platform last summer, Airbus struck its latest deals earlier this week. Global IT company FPT Software will strengthen development of the Skywise ecosystem in Asia while Easyjet will benefit from its predictive maintenance services across its entire fleet of 300 aircraft from 2019.

"Our Skywise trial with easyJet over the past three years has been tremendously successful, demonstrating significant gains in operational performance through predictive maintenance," said Tom Enders, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. "We are delighted to further cement our collaboration by extending this trail-blazing technology to easyJet’s entire A320 Family fleet."

Airbus launched Skywise at the 2017 Paris Air Show, in collaboration with Palantir Technologies – pioneers in big-data integration and advanced analytics.