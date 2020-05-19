Article
Technology

Airbus, Siemens and Rolls-Royce team up to build electric plane

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Three of Europe's biggest companies are collaborating to develop a hybrid electric aircraft.

Airbus, Siemens and Rolls-Royce want a demonstrator version their E-Fan-X model to fly by 2020 as they look to respond from European Union pressure to reduce aviation pollution.

With a commercial application filed for 2025, the trio of manufacturers are ploughing millions into the project, revealed this week.

See also:


"We decided we needed to be more ambitious because the world and technology is moving so fast," said Mark Cousins, the head of flight demonstrators at Airbus. "The objective is to reduce environmental impact and significantly reduce fuel burn."

Rolls-Royce will provide the electricity generator which will be powered by a turbine on jet fuel, subsequently powering the electric engine. 

Paul Stein, its Chief Technology Officer, added: "Aviation has been the last frontier in the electrification of transport, and slow to catch up. This will be a new era of aviation."

Boeing's Zunum Aero has plans for a 12-seater hybrid electric plane that could reduce costs for private jets, with the aircraft set to be ready within the next five years.

AirbusSiemensRolls-RoyceElectrification
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability