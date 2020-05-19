Airtel Sh2.5bn 4G license fee

The Indian telecommunications firm, Bharti Airtel, has announced the payment of a Sh2.53bn (US$25mn) license fee for its Kenyan branch.

The fee was paid for 4G Internet connectivity, allowing the company the utilise the high-speed connection across it network, following its one-year trail.

The fee was paid in January, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) guaranteed.

“Airtel Networks Kenya Ltd has paid the 4G LTE 800 MHz licence fee of $25 million,” stated the CA.

Airtel Kenya is the second telecommunications company in the country to have paid the fee, following Safaricom.

“We are in the process of rolling out 4G and we expect to officially launch soon,” reported Airtel Kenya.

“We are driving towards the fastest speeds at the most affordable rates in Kenyan market with Airtel 4G.”

“Customers with 4G-enabled phones together with 4G SIM cards are now able to experience our 4G network in various parts of Nairobi.”

Telekom Kenya are still trialling 4G connectivity through a permit that was extended for an additional six months.

“Telkom Kenya is yet to pay the fees since it is still undertaking the trial until end of March 2018,” the CA added.