Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning trends for 2023

2023 will be a pivotal year for AI Governance

Jacob Beswick, Director, AI Governance Solutions

We are set to see companies build from years’ worth of principles-based discussions around AI Governance and Responsible AI to implementing practical approaches. This actionability is critical: taking principles and translating them into actionable criteria that have a material impact on organisations, their employees and their end users is essential. The companies that will succeed are those that will take a unified approach that combines an AI Governance framework, a solid Responsible AI programme, and the successful implementation of MLOps to ensure that established processes and frameworks are made operational through the entire AI lifecycle.

There are currently – and for a time will continue to be – first movers on this: at an organisational level, those operating within regulated industries, and those where leadership sees the value in establishing practices earlier rather than later. There are advantages here: not least the prep time they'll have in finding the best change management practices, but also in aligning employees to new ways of working. Companies investing in Governance and Responsible AI will also have a first shot at communicating to their customers and the wider world what soon everyone will be expected to do: putting principles and values into action.

In the domain of AI Governance and Responsible AI, actionability is critical to efficacy

Jacob Beswick, Director, AI Governance Solutions

This means taking principles and deciding how they can be met through, for instance, actionable criteria and indicators. Ultimately, the companies that will succeed are those that will be holistic in their approach: setting out their priorities and values through an AI Governance framework, balancing and allocating responsibilities within the organisation to deliver, and ensuring consistent operationalization through leadership engagement on the one hand, and systematized implementation through MLOps on the other.

The search for best practices will continue

Jacob Beswick, Director, AI Governance Solutions

The search for best practices is going to continue to take place on a number of fronts and to varying degrees. Alongside first movers, public sector entities will be a driving force. And while the prospect of regulation continues to be catalytic, it's signing into law (for the EU possibly as soon as the end of 2023) and the role of domestic and international standards organizations will provide first movers opportunities for reflection, and later movers the material to consider when building out their AI Governance and Responsible AI practices.