Artificial intelligence and robotics to create 7.2mn jobs in the UK by 2037

A new study from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has revealed the jobs creation potential of artificial intelligence and robotics in the UK.

The report has predicted that the technologies will lead to 7.2mn jobs being created across the healthcare, science and education sectors by 2037, flying in the face of the expectation that AI would lead to a reduced human workforce.

Healthcare and social work look set to make the biggest gains, where, according to the report, employment could increase by a net one million - a fifth of the jobs currently on the market. Professional, scientific and technical services areas will also benefit greatly.

See also:



The manufacturing sector is likely to suffer the most, however, with a projected 700,000 job losses in the time period. London is the city set to benefit most from AI, with 138,000 extra openings for workers.

Melissa Di Donato, Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of ERP Cloud Solutions at SAP, commented: "The power of artificial intelligence is already reshaping industries, business models and liberating employees.

"However, as has been outlined in today’s report AI will create far more jobs than it displaces, and where there is displacement this will be of mundane tasks, removing the duller, less palatable tasks and freeing up employees to be more creative.

"To deliver benefits for all, AI must be implemented across society and into business with the human impact front and centre. Only through such an approach, can it manage highly sensitive data, inspire employees and help business meet the complex needs of their customers."