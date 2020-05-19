Atos delivers leading supercomputer BullSequana

Atos, the Paris-based global leader in digital transformation, has announced that its latest supercomputer, the BullSequana X1000, is now operational at Calcul en Midi-Pyrénées (CALMIP).

CALMIP is one of France’s largest multiscale inter-university supercomputing centres, and Atos’s new supercomputer will join the 2018-2022 CADAMIP project to facilitate accelerated progress on more than 200 projects in materials, fluid mechanics, universe sciences, and chemistry.

The BullSequana is capable of a peak performance of 1.3 petaflops, representing a five times increase in computing and processing power over its predecessor without increasing power consumption.

“We are very proud to provide Calmip with this supercomputer designed with the latest technologies and to offer a reliable, high-performance tool to researchers and scientists to support their research and innovation projects,” said Agnès Boudot, SVP of High Performance Computing and Quantum at Atos, in the firm’s press release.

Jean-Luc Estivalèzes, Director of Calmip, added:

"For the next 4 years, this new Olympe machine should allow our traditional HPC users to be more ambitious in the complexity of the research they undertake.

“It will also make it possible to broaden the opening towards new themes such as Life Sciences or Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence, thanks in particular to its latest generation accelerator cards.”