Atos recruited by Aviva to manage its long-term digital transformation

Atos has signed a long-term deal to manage the digital transformation of world-leading insurer Aviva.

One of Europe's foremost IT service providers, French firm Atos will work with Aviva over the next six-and-a-half years to deliver 'cross enterprise critical data services'.

The work, which will begin in earnest following an 18-month transitional period involving Aviva's current technology partners, will involve overhauling the insurer's data centre infrastructure. Atos is a global leader in such projects with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around €13bn.

"Aviva is a highly significant and strategic client which builds momentum in our financial services business and, in particular, the core growth insurance sub-sector." said Adrian Gregory, Atos's UK & Ireland CEO.

"We are delighted to embark on this new journey with Aviva to develop and deliver a shared vision of a truly digitally enabled data centre infrastructure aligned with Aviva’s strategic business priorities."

In January, German chemicals group Henkel revealed that it has appointed Atos to oversee its own digital transformation as part of its wider 2020 vision.

Earlier this month, Aviva posted its financial results for 2017, recording a 2% rise in operating profits following the streamlining of its business.