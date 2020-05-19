The August Edition of African Business Review is Live

August’s issue of African Business Review is live, bringing C-level executives across the continent the latest news, tips and trends across a vast array of sectors on the continent

Making a Mark in the Technology Landscape

When it comes to advances in technology African countries are often not the first that to jump to mind for innovation, more likely are places such as Silcon Valley in the States, Japan, China and even the UK.

However, this thought process is gradually changing as more and more indigenous solutions make their mark on the continent’s tech landscape and around the world.

Young entrepreneur Daniel Marcus is one such innovator whose own cloud-based business solution company Magnetic has already surprised the naysayers.

Marcus has penned a special opinion piece for African Business Review which highlights some of the myriad companies that are breaking technology moulds.

Technology, in fact, plays something of a central theme to this month’s offering which also discusses why businesses must make themselves omni-present through the many platforms available to them if they are to meet demands of customers.

Also Nick Wonfor, of CommVault South Africa, explains why the changing role of Chief Information Officers means that they are increasingly playing a major role in adding value to their companies.

Achieving a competitive advantage through the use of technology is also true of online holiday booking agency Travelstart, whose Head of International Markets is the subject of our monthly series Who’s The Boss.

