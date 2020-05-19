Biztec introduces LucidView’s big cyber safety device

The South African business communications solutions provider, Biztec, has introduced the LucidView Enforcer for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to tackle cyber security.

The device provides safe Internet connectivity by operating as a firewall and a content filter for incoming and outgoing connections.

“Sitting between the user and the network, once the Enforcer is installed, all harmful or suspicious connections are identified and rapidly terminated, resulting in company-wide clean Internet access with the added bonus of traffic prioritisation and sharing capabilities with FairShare,” stated Andrew Wilson, LucidView’s CEO.

With the rise of mobile connectivity across the continent, more work operations are executed online.

This places small businesses at risk, as the majority of SMEs have less cyber security than large compnies.

“Cyber criminals have cottoned on to the fact that small businesses are softer targets,” noted Peter McLoughlin, Owner of Biztec.

“In my experience - and I’m not talking about the corporate market at all here because I know they have firewalls – I would safely estimate that at least 70% of small businesses out there have no form of network security or cyber protection measures in place.”

“This is because bigger enterprises can budget R30 000.00 plus for firewall security while smaller businesses generally can’t.”

“It’s also because small business owners have this misconception that it will never happen to them, as they feel they’re too small a target, but this is simply not the case.”

Just under nine million cybercrimes were reported in South Africa last year, according to the internet security firm, Norton.