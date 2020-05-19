BlackBerry 7 phones to be released in Kenya

Research In Motion (RIM) has announced plans to release three new BlackBerry smartphones in Kenya.

The Curve 9360, Torch 9810 and Torch 9860 all use the BlackBerry 7 Operating System (OS).

The new BlackBerry 7 operating system features the next generation BlackBerry browser, featuring a faster web browsing experience. RIM says that combining the improved performance of the advanced WebKit browser engine together with hardware enhancements, BlackBerry 7 based smartphones deliver browsing results up to 40 percent faster than BlackBerry 6 based smartphones.

The BlackBerry 7 also includes optimized zooming and panning for web navigation and optimized HTML5 performance for gaming and video experiences.



“The BlackBerry solution offers a best-in-class mobile communications experience with enhanced browsing and richer multimedia on a new, performance-driven platform powered by the latest BlackBerry software,” said Waldi Wepener, Regional Director at RIM.

“We believe that the customers in Kenya will be thrilled by these powerful new BlackBerry smartphones."

