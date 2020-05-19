Article
BlackBerry Bold 9900 released in South Africa

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Research in Motion (RIM) and Vodacom have released the new BlackBerry Bold 9900 in South Africa.

At only 10.5mm it is the thinnest BlackBerry smartphone yet and features a wider QWERTY keyboard than the previous Bold 9000 model.

The smartphone is the first of RIM’s models running the new BlackBerry 7 operating system to be launched in South Africa.

The Bold 9900 also has a 1.2GHz processor, 768MB RAM, 8GB internal storage with a microSD slot that supports up to 32GB external storage, and a 5 megapixel camera that can record 720p video.

According to RIM’s research, the BlackBerry 7 OS runs 40 percent faster when browsing the internet than the previous Blackberry 6 and twice as fast as the BlackBerry 5.

The browser also has optimised HTML5 performance for improved gaming and video experiences and optimised zooming and panning for smoother web navigation.

