The Business of the Hybrid Cloud
In recent years, financial services firms have had to make some challenging strategic decisions to remain competitive in their marketplaces.
A major pivot point is whether to commit to manufacturing financial products or distributing them, or both. The difference between building innovative new services for customers versus collecting and distributing third party services will inform the technology vision and operating model that a business needs for success. A distributor will want to focus on developing a strong brand, an open platform, and tight customer and partner relationships. Meanwhile, for a manufacturer, product feature innovation and strong application development skills become the pillars of the business.
What does business strategy have to do with the cloud? Today, the two are intrinsically linked. Businesses need to make sure they have scalable and flexible technology foundations to support growth and goals for manufacture or distribution. This leads them to another key decision point: whether to opt for public cloud-first, private-cloud first, multiple public clouds or hybrid cloud infrastructure that incorporates all the above. As businesses set out to gain a deeper understanding of what the cloud can help them achieve, we take a look at some fundamental considerations to help determine the most appropriate cloud strategy.
Sizing up the public cloud
There are several reasons companies choose publicly hosted cloud-based infrastructure. A primary driver is a need for ad-hoc resources or computing on-demand. The public cloud enables near-instant expansion, limited only by the cost of the environment. This provides the ability to cope with peaks and troughs of demand, whether predicted, such as Christmas or tax season, or unexpected, like claims settlement after extreme weather or the surges in online banking during the first wave of Covid-19 lockdowns. For loads that cannot be estimated, it would be costly to provide spare capacity in a data centre, whereas bursting into the public cloud enables more client-centric reactions to changing demand.
The public cloud can also promote controlled, systemic growth of on-premise infrastructure by providing temporary expansion while the procurement process catches up with demand. We have seen some instances where it can take up to six months to provision on-premises compute power owing to procurement and governance processes. Public cloud capacity provides a stopgap and can be relinquished once compute power has been made available on-premise.
Other benefits of the public cloud include the ability to separate areas of concern and reduce some aspects of operational risk. For example, cloud infrastructure can be used to host front-end applications that need to be changed regularly, enabling access to company data through a secured backend integration, while segregating areas where needed for compliance or risk reasons. Similarly, the public cloud provides the ability to pool resources and be efficient with provisioning capacity. This can save resources and time that can add value elsewhere in the organisation.
The cloud may also help reduce costs through pay-as-you-use models. Organizations can grow and shrink infrastructure without needing to build a data centre or decommission servers. CFOs can alter their cost allocations from capex to opex as well as directly distribute the cost to projects and services, enabling a direct return on investment (ROI) calculation for a business or product line.
Companies should also be aware of potential drawbacks – using the public cloud can necessitate application rewrites, and in some cases, providers require the adoption of new proprietary services, which can have a lock-in effect. In some scenarios, like development environments for proof of concepts, it can be difficult to estimate how much cloud resource will be needed and for how long, making it hard to plan and cost-effectively.
Hybrid Cloud in Practice
Many firms want to use both public and private clouds. In the 2021 Global Customer Tech Outlook, a Red Hat Report, when IT decision-makers were asked to describe their cloud strategy, 27% said they are taking a hybrid cloud approach and 11% said multi-cloud. A good portion – 18% – are still formulating their cloud strategies. This makes sense, given IT infrastructure plays a critical part in deciding the next phase of business evolution and will impact who joins the company as the next generation of technologists and financial experts. In a separate piece of research, Red Hat’s 2021 State of Enterprise Open Source Report, 69% of IT leaders stated they would prefer to use multiple vendors for their cloud infrastructure needs.
(source: 2021 Global Customer Tech Outlook, a Red Hat Report)
Financial services industry players are acutely aware that the desire for flexibility and agility has to be balanced with the need for control, oversight and accountability of computing and data. This is where the hybrid cloud comes in. More than simply having access to both public and private clouds, the hybrid cloud refers to the integration and orchestration between any cloud deployment, including multiple public clouds. A hybrid cloud platform based on container technology acts as a common layer across an entire organisation, interoperable with diverse hardware and software, thanks to the use of open APIs, open-source and open ecosystem collaboration. Businesses gain greater freedom to choose when and where to run workloads, and they can manage and scale applications and services in a consistent way no matter the underlying environment.
(source: Red Hat’s 2021 State of Enterprise Open Source Report)
It’s a Journey
If the transition to the cloud seems like a long process, that’s because it is! Any transformational project needs time, and developing a cloud strategy is a lot more than just choosing whether to use a hyperscaler or have your own data centres. It’s about the journey to efficiency, agility and speed of innovation – to competitiveness. It means weighing up different approaches in the context of your business, including what else is going on in the tech stack and wider operation. It involves optimising existing IT, integrating apps, data and systems, adding and managing hybrid cloud infrastructure, and being able to develop cloud-native applications as well as automate and manage the full IT environment. Leaders need to prepare their organisations for constant and iterative change.
Updating culture and the way people work together is often the hardest part of the journey. Moving to the cloud is more than just signing a contract with a hyperscaler and training up your tech teams. Silos need to be busted open to spur collaboration and pan-organisational change. Teams need to embrace agile practices like iterative working and DevOps. This requires a drive from the top: grassroots change in IT can only do so much. Leadership needs to evolve and bring in the whole organisation to understand and support business changes in order to fully capitalise on technology investment and improve speed to market.
The good news is, any organisation does not need to go it alone. Strength will come from building an ecosystem of trusted partners, as well as exploring the skills of existing employees, and leaning on open source communities – where people from around the world contribute towards a shared goal, leading to rapid innovation. With greater collaboration, companies can tap a goldmine of experience and expertise to help on this journey. Finally, it’s important to remember that missteps are expected and allowed – indeed, most successful technology transitions occur when an organisation learns constructively from failure – and take time to celebrate successes with your teams, no matter how small.
5G, Edge, AI as Key Drivers of a Connected World
5G has arrived. The rollout of 5G services coupled with artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing has created immense business opportunities. To deliver a better customer experience, improve business process efficiencies, and create new revenue models in partnership with the industry eco-system and build a connected world. The very high speed, large bandwidth, and enhanced connectivity of 5G, the accessibility and scalability of storage, compute and intelligence enabled at the edge, and automation, accuracy, and predictability brought by AI mean that organisation will be able to sense the customer and business events in real-time and respond with actionable insights for immediate value creation. This will lead organisations to become sentient.
How do we make this happen? Businesses need to think of key initiatives with a superior value that can be enabled by advanced analytics and cognitive intelligence capabilities and build a platform blueprint for adopting these technologies to deliver it at scale.
5G
5G technology is rapidly evolving for enhanced mobile broadband, machine to machine communication, ultra-low latency, and will soon become ubiquitous. The low latency and high throughput of 5G promises an exponential increase in data traffic through various devices. The intelligence closer to devices will help enterprises respond to market signals in real-time to capture significant value. And in doing so, 5G will offer better reliability and serviceability through software-defined networking.
To begin with, enterprises must understand the industry-wide impact of 5G, the value it delivers to B2C and B2B customers, how it dovetails with existing product/services offerings and how it improves the business processes to be more agile and responsive? The success of 5G will depend on the roadmap enterprises layout in partnership with suppliers to transform their supply chain, customer experience and digital, data, and analytics initiatives.
5G has much more to offer at a limitless scale. Enterprises in collaboration with players from the industry eco-system can create monetisation opportunities in gaming, health sciences, transportation, and more by leveraging use cases around AR/VR, wearables, autonomous cars, and smart cities, and so on.
AI
The advances in AI and AI-first approach are significantly enhancing the ability to rethink business processes in fundamental ways. AI applications are data-hungry; the more the data used for the learning, the better insights these algorithms produce. The 5G will supply a huge amount of data from various devices while edge will offer at-scale storage and compute capabilities for AI to be more effective. As data sources grow, AI will help the enterprise transition away from descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics to build more cognitive capabilities and drive a sentient outlook.
Advances in and the intersection of natural language processing, cognitive science, and responsive AI are creating a high level of automation and intelligence, thus defining the future of enterprises to run it differently. Applied AI along with 5G and edge helps accelerate the realisation of use cases from the lab to the real world thereby improving the quality and speed of decision-making and effectively the velocity of business.
Edge Computing
The pay-as-you-use and on-demand availability of cloud computing enable more data analytics on the go. While centralised cloud computing will persist, radically new ways of data creation and processing at the device and network edge are creating new markets.
For example, by using data and analytics on the Edge, retailers will be able to observe customer activities in store to increase the conversion. Video captured through smart/ non-smart cameras can be processed at device/far edge respectively to understand customer path thru store planogram, behaviour on product handlings, and also interaction of sales rep. The insights derived can help for conversions as well as improve sales rep productivity and planogram effectiveness.
Similarly, city administrators can improve public safety through vehicle-to-anything interactions by fusing data captured through sensors installed on moving vehicles including self-driving cars along with stationary sensors from buildings and traffic lights. With technologies that enable real-time streaming, analysis, and integration of video/sensor data, traffic police can understand citizen behaviour and put in place rules or campaigns to promote adherence to traffic rules.
The common pattern to deliver these use cases will be to bring storage, compute, and intelligence – i.e. edge – close to where data originates. Hyperscalers, telcos, and OEMs are driving this change of edge with a strong focus on data security and privacy. A data-on-cloud infrastructure that complements the distributed 5G network footprint including edge will enable telecom operators to drive industry adoption of 5G. It can build partnerships that enable new applications/services across industries and monetise network capabilities. Data control and monitor will assure service quality and delivery.
In a nutshell, enterprises of the future will be live enterprises that are autonomous and sentient. They will have the capability to drive intuitive decisions, build responsive value chains, and deliver perceptive experiences, and all of these at scale. The key capabilities required to be a sentient/live enterprise include the ability to sense and acquire large amounts of data/ signals in real-time, infer intelligence from these events at the edges and react to these signals in real-time by integrating with enterprise and ecosystem players. 5G, Edge, and AI are at the cusp of making ‘sentient enterprise’ a reality and deliver a seamless experience to its customers.