Cape wineries and Botswana added to Google Street View

Google Street View is expanding in Africa - adding Botswana and five South African wineries to its imagery database.

Street View, a feature of Google Maps, now includes 30 Cape wineries in total with Boekenhoutskloof Winery, Groot Constantia, Hartenberg, Môreson, Rustenberg Wines and Warwick the latest to be added.

Google Street View allows online users to explore places around the world through 360-degree street-level imagery thanks to images taken by Google cars and trikes. It is currently available in more than 30 countries worldwide.

READ MORE FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Africa's biggest brands: MTN's recipe for success

The most prestigious cards on the planet

iOS vs Android vs BlackBerry OS

Read the latest edition of African Business Review here

Google will be collecting images for Google Street View of Botswana in the coming weeks, capturing destinations such as Gaborone, Francistown and the country’s most famous tourist and wildlife destinations like Chobe National Park and Moremi Game Reserve.

“We are delighted to be updating Street View with more Cape winelands imagery and look forward to bringing our cutting-edge Street View technology to Botswana”, said Julie Taylor, Head of Communications and Public Affairs for Google, sub-Saharan Africa.

“In addition to Street View being useful to internet users and businesses in Botswana, we also want to help Botswana showcase its extraordinary national parks and wildlife destinations to the rest of the world”, she added.

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.