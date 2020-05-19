Article
Technology

Capgemini and LinkedIn publish research on digital skills gap challenge

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Over half of businesses say that the digital skills gap is holding them back with regards to future strategies, according to a joint study from Capgemini and LinkedIn.

The global report, published this week, highlights the main talent issue that companies are being confronted with as they look to implement digital transformations.

54% of those who took part in the research admit that they've lost a competitive advantage due to a lack of digital skills among their workforces.

See also:


The report went into further detail, revealing that the gap in 'soft' digital skills - customer-centricity and passion for learning - is more pronounced that in 'hard' digital skills, for example knowledge of artificial intelligence.

"Organizations face a mammoth task in terms of digital upskilling," said Claudia Crummenerl, Head of Executive Leadership and Change at Capgemini.

"Given that skill redundancy is a key concern among our employee respondents, ensuring a clear development path is essential to address this.

"In the future, the digital talent gap will continue to widen and no company can sit back and be comfortable. Organizations need to be consistently innovating and planning their workforce evolution."

1254 employees and executives from a range of different countries and sectors were surveyed for the report, which can be read in full here

digital skillscapgeminiDigital TransformationDigital Disruption
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability