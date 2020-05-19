Capgemini and LinkedIn publish research on digital skills gap challenge

Over half of businesses say that the digital skills gap is holding them back with regards to future strategies, according to a joint study from Capgemini and LinkedIn.

The global report, published this week, highlights the main talent issue that companies are being confronted with as they look to implement digital transformations.

54% of those who took part in the research admit that they've lost a competitive advantage due to a lack of digital skills among their workforces.

See also:



The report went into further detail, revealing that the gap in 'soft' digital skills - customer-centricity and passion for learning - is more pronounced that in 'hard' digital skills, for example knowledge of artificial intelligence.

"Organizations face a mammoth task in terms of digital upskilling," said Claudia Crummenerl, Head of Executive Leadership and Change at Capgemini.

"Given that skill redundancy is a key concern among our employee respondents, ensuring a clear development path is essential to address this.

"In the future, the digital talent gap will continue to widen and no company can sit back and be comfortable. Organizations need to be consistently innovating and planning their workforce evolution."

1254 employees and executives from a range of different countries and sectors were surveyed for the report, which can be read in full here.