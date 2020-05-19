Capgemini wins contract to enable Yara International's digital transformation

Capgemini has been awarded the contract to manage the digital transformation of Yara International, one of the world's biggest fertiliser companies.

Yara, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, has recruited the Paris-based technology consultants to deliver a wide-range of transformative services in the areas of app development, app operations and managed hosting services.

Capgemini will also support Yara with a hybrid cloud strategy combining best-in-class private cloud with Microsoft Azure public cloud, with the cost effective new solution will enabling a faster time to market for Yara. The multi-year deal agreed by the pair is said to be worth 'tens of millions' of Euros.

"We are very proud and pleased that Yara has selected Capgemini as their new strategic long-term IT partner," said Anil Agarwal, Head of Capgemini in Norway and Sweden. "Not only will we support them with a seamless cloud solution for SAP and SharePoint, we will also enable their digital strategy and build a foundation for digital evolution."

According to a statement, Capgemini was selected after a competitive tender between the incumbent and new vendor, during which it demonstrated its ability to provide multiple services at scale including market-leading cloud solutions and large SAP implementations.

