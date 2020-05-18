Careem to implement facial recognition technology in the Middle East
The leading ride hailing service in the Middle East has embraced the technology of the future with facial recognition.
Careem has signed a major contract with Digital Barriers, a security service provider, to implement biometric facial recognition software within its ride hailing mobile application.
Using a camera in the driver’s phone, the app will match the identity of the driver to company records, which is where drivers are linked to their cars.
The co-founder of the company hailed the technology as a move in the right direction, making ride-hailing across the UAE much safer as a result.
“When customers rely on a ride-hailing service or any other mode of transportation to go from point A to point B, they are also placing their trust on the service provider for their safety and security,” Olsson said in a statement.
