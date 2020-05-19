Article
Technology

Chatbots - a ‘quick win’ in improving Government service delivery

By Saurabh Kumar
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Chatbots have the advantage of being limitlessly scalable (theoretically, there’s no additional cost to serving 1000 people, versus one person). When created and refined correctly, bots automatically ‘learn’ from their interactions, and from the organic involvement of human actors in the process. So, for example, if a bot is unable to understand a customer query, and a human supervisor is required to intervene, the bot will learn from the answer that the supervisor gave to the user.

By requiring that users create digital profiles, government departments can start tracking a detailed history of the user’s interactions (with both the digital and the human workforce), building a clear picture of the user and helping to personalise the responses from the chatbot.

In fact, this digital profile should be synched with various other back-end systems as well as related government departments – such as CRM databases, or the Home Affairs and the Licensing Department databases.

Getting started

The next step is to move from concepts on paper, into real life scenarios. Based on our work with government departments around the world, we can look at five key considerations when getting started on your Chatbot journey:

  1. Identify the public services that would benefit from Chatbots, or from increased feedback from citizens, and focus on creating Chatbot interfaces for those services.
  2. Ensure that your Chatbot is fully-integrated into back-end, legacy and core systems that will enable to bot to easily fetch information, write or reduplicate new data into databases, and add activities into workflow systems.
  3. Thoroughly address the cyber-security requirements from all possible angles. As more and more sensitive data bouncing between bots and users is stored digitally, it’s essential to have an impenetrable security posture.
  4. Implement a comprehensive, engaging change management approach. As with any new technology, it takes a lot to overcome initial resistance. Ensure you have a sustained focus on the benefits to the staff member, the government department, and the end-user, brought to bear by compelling change management strategies.
  5. Get started – today! Chatbots are still a somewhat nascent technology – so it can be tempting to sit on the side-lines and watch the field developing. But the best approach is to simply get started with a very basic Chatbot, in a restricted beta trial, and then build it out from there, infusing ever more complex self-learning algorithms as you progress.

Saurabh Kumar is the CEO at In2IT Technologies.

South Africachatbot
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability