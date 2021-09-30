ContractPodAi: Developing technology for the legal sector

ContractPodAi, the provider of the AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) led 'One Legal Platform', is helping to develop legal technology.

Founded in 2012, ContractPodAi harnesses the AI power of IBM Watson and Microsoft Azure for leading corporations around the world. The platform's ‘robust and easy-to-use capabilities’ have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle, any use-case, any document type, any scenario.

Headquartered in London and the company also has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto.

ContractPodAi has been globally recognised, including recently being named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Contract Lifecycle Management. The company is also the recipient of the 2021 International Business Awards Legal Company of the Year, the Edison Award, and the AI Breakthrough Award.

Accelerating platform capabilities

ContractPodAi has recently announced a US$115 million Series C investment headed by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. This latest round saw ContractPodAi's valuation increase 5x from its previous Series B round in 2019.

As part of the transaction, Ayush Jain of SoftBank Investment Advisers will join the ContractPodAi Board. Proceeds from the round will go towards further accelerating ContractPodAi's platform capabilities and expanding its market presence internationally, leveraging SoftBank's networks to capture new opportunities in the APAC region.

"We are just scratching the surface of what we can do," said Sarvarth Misra, Co-Founder and CEO of ContractPodAi. "The market is asking for a legal platform, a technology infrastructure that supports in-house legal teams like CRM does for sales teams or fintech for finance. With the backing of Insight Partners, Eagle Proprietary Investments, and now SoftBank Vision Fund 2, we are ready to win the market by driving digital transformation for our customers with our One Legal Platform approach."

ContractPodAi's 'One Legal Platform'

ContractPodAi's no-code platform allows teams to manage any legal scenario, process, or document using the platform's pre-built and configurable applications such as claims, RFP review, and IP portfolio management.

The platform also offers simple, guided forms and templates to create a legal application from scratch in minutes. Across both pre-built applications and configurable applications, the platform leverages an embedded toolkit of AI functionality like document review, cognitive search, and advanced analytics for each use case. Pre-built applications contain tailored AI data models tuned to the objective of each module.