Covestro to work with L&T Technology Services on digital transformation delivery

Covestro has partnered with Indian engineering firm L&T Technology Services (LTTS) to accelerate its digitalisation programme.

The German polymer manufacturer is implementing a digital transformation across its engineering, operations and maintenance activities at its eight locations around the world and LTTS has been revealed as its collaborator in a multi-million-dollar deal.

LTTS will also help Covestro with its other major strategic initiative to harmonise its 'Global Engineering Standards & Practices' to increase efficiency of investment projects.

See also:



"L&T Technology Services has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions, processes, and technologies for enterprises across the globe," said Ferry Feldbrugge, Head of Global Projects & Engineering and Global Technical Contracting, at Covestro. "We are confident that the potential and experience of LTTS will enable us to incorporate solutions to deliver the implementation of digital transformation."

Amit Chadha, President Sales & Business Development and Member of the Board, at L&T, added: "It is our privilege to enter into this engineering partnership with Covestro and work with them on solutions that will benefit Covestro’s strategic vision. These programs will drive Covestro’s digital transformation and standardisation journey across the globe."

Covestro is currently undergoing a streamlining process and on Thursday announced the sale of its polycarbonates sheets business to US firm Plaskolite.

Earlier this week, Business Chief reported that Atos has signed a long-term deal to manage the digital transformation of world-leading insurer Aviva.