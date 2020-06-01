COVID-19: NHS adopts cloud-based digital workforce

Blue Prism Cloud helps the NHS accelerate change and respond to COVID-19, with its SaaS based intelligent automation platform.

While the UK has begun to phase out its lockdown, it is not out of the woods yet and with the NHS being at the sharp end of the impact, Blue Prism Cloud has deployed its SaaS based intelligent automation platform within the NHS resource pool.

The implementation of this artificially intelligent platform will allow the NHS to swiftly adapt to unprecedented operational demand via the automation of a wide range of activities across functions to release more time to care for the frontline staff at the NHS.

“This global crisis has pushed us all to re-evaluate what operational agility entails and how critical it is to be responsive to change on a scale we haven’t seen before. The dynamic scaling capacity that cloud offers, coupled with the resource flexibility of a Digital Workforce, allows organisations to target sudden challenges faster than ever. We are immensely proud to be supporting the NHS and helping them in overcoming these significant challenges,” commented Terry Walby, CEO and Founder Blue Prism Cloud.

In recent weeks, those who have adopted the platform include:

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay

North East London Commissioning Support Unit

Great Western Hospitals

Leeds Teaching Hospitals

Not only will this platform assist in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis, but it will provide an important foundation for the NHS to deliver sustainable long-term transformation to accelerate delivery of better patient outcomes.

“There are huge gains to be made in terms of incorporating intelligent automation into healthcare processes. For us the imperative is patient safety and experience,” commented Mike Ogonovsky, Assistant Director of Informatics at Aneurin Bevan Health Board.

“The manual transfer of data between the systems used to manage the patient journey through primary care, ambulance service, secondary care and back into community care brings with it the risk of error and delay. It also takes valuable time out of the day for highly trained staff who should be focused on caring for patients. We see an opportunity to overcome this challenge using Blue Prism Cloud’s Digital Workforce and are taking the first steps to re-shape our processes so that we can continue to move the bar for quality of patient care ever higher.”

The universityHospital of Morecambe Bay also highlights the positive impact automation can have on patient outcomes, “We have run small, successful RPA projects over the past four years but now it’s time for us to scale the benefits of this technology. The Blue Prism Cloud platform will help us accelerate our plans and make it easier for us to expand the range of functions we support rapidly,” added Marc Hadwin, Head of Digital Services at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay.

“The goal of improving patient experience sits at the forefront of our strategic initiative to apply intelligent automation into our overall operating model. For example, employing Digital Workers to help patients book, prepare for and follow up appointments can ensure everyone receives a wealth of tailored communications, confirming each step of their treatment. With 600,000 hospital appointments booked a year, there is no way our staff could proactively manage that level of personalised communication manually. For medical staff too, we see countless opportunities for removing the daily burden of updating patient record systems so that they can dedicate their time to providing frontline patient care.”

SEE ALSO:

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.