Creative Week in Durban gets Facebook backing

Facebook is once again throwing its full support behind young, digital talent in South Africa, with a busy programme of events for Loeries 2017 Creative Week.

The world’s largest social media community is sponsoring the Student Category of The Loeries Awards for the second year running, as well as hosting workshops and hackathons to help upskill young South African creatives in the latest practices for digital marketing and advertising.

“At Facebook, we are passionate about helping talented young creatives across Africa and the Middle East to develop their skills and deliver great concepts that help brands to grow, while entertaining and informing the community.

“Africa and the Middle East’s emerging digital creatives represent a powerfully diverse pool of talent one that holds the key to reaching the next billion people,” said Nunu Ntshingila, Facebook Africa Regional Director.

The Loeries Creative Week is ongoing in Durban and it is the biggest gathering of the creative industry in Africa and the Middle East.

Upcoming highlights scheduled for Facebook’s Loeries Creative Week include:

- Seminar of Creativity with Facebook Live, 18 August: Facebook’s Head of Creative Shop for Middle East and Africa (MEA), Weera Saad will be speaking at the Seminar of Creativity.

Exploring mobile as the new creative canvas and how Africa can be driving innovation through its use, the Seminar will also be shown on Facebook Live to encourage conversation around mobile and creativity.

- Student Category Award, 19 August: New this year, is Facebook’s very own award –‘The Facebook Challenge’ in the student category of the Loeries Awards.

This recognises and celebrates the achievements of the next generation of creative professionals who are redefining creativity on mobile. Awarded to a student campaign that creatively addresses gender equality using mobile video, the winning entry will be announced on Saturday evening.

“I am excited to be part of the journey that Facebook and the Loeries have embarked on to invest in and grow the next generation of creatives,” said Saad.

“It will be a pleasure to speak to young creatives in the region about how they can use mobile and video platforms to build connections, conversations and communities.”