Daimler's FUSO eCanter electric truck delivered to customers in Europe for the first time

Daimler has delivered the first batch of its fully-electric FUSO eCanter truck to customers in Europe.

The German automotive company unveiled its new design in October and vehicles have now been dispatched, with DHL its highest profile customer on the continent.

Logistics companies DB Schenker, Rhenus and Dachser have also placed orders for the light-duty truck which uses a permanent synchronous electric motor with an output of 185KW.

"Over 90,000 kilometers of testing in everyday operating conditions secure that we handover a reliable and economical vehicle to our customers," said Marc Llistosella, Head of Daimler Trucks Asia.

"With the FUSO eCanter our customers now operate not only quietly and without locally emitted CO2, they also save money on operating costs. This is the future of urban distribution transport."

Daimler has previously confirmed that each of its bus and truck models will have electric variants over the next few years.