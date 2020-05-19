Volvo unveils futuristic autonomous 360c vehicle

The Swedish automaker, Volvo Cars, has revealed its latest vehicle – an autonomous car promising holistic travel.

The 360c vehicle claims to be the “future of travel that is autonomous, electric, connected and safe.”

“The business will change in the coming years and Volvo should lead that change in our industry,” claims Håken Samulesson, President and CEO of Volvo Cars.

“Autonomous drive will allow us to take the big next step in safety but also open up exciting new business models and allow consumers to spend time in the car doing what they want to do.”

The fully-electric car lacks a steering wheel and combustion engine, allowing the manufacturer to innovatively redesign the inside of the vehicle.

The concept car can be used in four modes – sleeping environment, mobile office, living room, and entertainment space.

“The 360c represents what could be a whole new take on the industry,” commented Mårten Levenstam, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Volvo Cars.

“The sleeping cabin allows you to enjoy premium comfort and peaceful travel through the night and wake up refreshed at your destination.”

“It could enable us to compete with the world’s leading aircraft makers.”

“We do not know what the future of autonomous drive will hold, but it will have a profound impact on how people travel, how we design our cities and how we use infrastructure.”

“We regard the 360c as a conversation starter, with more ideas and answers to come as we learn more.”