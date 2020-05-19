DIY solar pumps in Africa launched

Pumpmakers has launched the Pumpmakers Platform, a virtual marketplace that helps people help themselves by providing individuals, local companies, NGO's and volunteers with free access to the easy-to-use Do-It-Yourself Solar Pump and a global project implementation network.

This helps reduce the global water shortage, strengthens the local economy, creates jobs and prevents migration from rural areas. Pumpmakers have successfully installed DIY Solar Pumps in Africa and Europe since 2012. A single pump system provides up to 1,000 people a day with clean drinking water. Building on the success of these first projects, new Pumpmaker projects are following suit in Somalia, Morocco, Zambia, Cameroon and Tanzania.

Pumpmakers is expanding its platform globally with new projects and project partners in the African region. To this effect, entrepreneurs, local companies, NGOs and simply individuals requiring water every day may register themselves free of charge on the platform, and present their company, organisation or project to a global community.

Furthermore, the company is on the lookout for new project entries and water wells as well as existing sources of water with and without water pumps (e.g. hand pumps or diesel-powered water pumps) which may be replaced by or equipped with a DIY Solar Pump.

Dietmar Stuck, founder and CEO of Pumpmakers explains: “There is a huge need for safe, clean drinking water in Africa. To date however, more than 300 thousand hand pumps are inoperative or broken. That’s why our DIY Solar Pump and the Pumpmakers Platform presents an ideal solution. Project entries on our world map will provide us with the information we need to realise these projects together with our partners.”

“Our goal is to provide thousands of people worldwide with access to safe, clean drinking water and give those wanting to start their own business the support they need. That is why we came up with a unique DIY concept. It makes people more self-sufficient and effectively helps fight the global water shortage and poverty.”

