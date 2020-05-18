Dubai hotel group launches innovative apps to enhance digital experience

We’re forever hearing: “there’s an app for that” but an app which is specific to the hotel you’re staying in is certainly a new thing.

But that’s exactly what the Emaar Hospitality Group in Dubai, UAE, have done. In partnership with Go Find It Technologies SA, they’ve developed native apps for Address Hotels and Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Rove Hotels, Palace Downtown and Manzil Downtown.

All of these have now gone live, with the exception of the Rove Hotels App which will go live shortly. They are each integrated with the hotels' reservation systems, as well as the regularly-updated City Guides, which account for 30% of the overall content on the app.

The individual hotels will also push their own content onto each app to engage with their guests, as well as pushing relevant information such as special offers and how to join the group’s loyalty programme.

Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, is proud of the apps and said: "This is historic as we pioneer a digital trend for the hospitality sector.

“Now our guests have all the connectivity and convenience they need for a memorable experience at our hotels right at their fingertips.

“The apps enable them to access a host of services on their mobile phones, while providing us with real time data to deliver value-added services."

Address Hotels and Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Palace Downtown and Manzil Downtown apps on iOS and Android are available for download from the App Store and Google Play, whilst the Rove Hotels App will be available soon.