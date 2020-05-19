Dublin Tech Summit to give away €200k of free tickets to women working in technology

The gender imbalance within the tech industry is a continued challenge to overcome and, in an effort to effect change, Dublin Tech Summit has announced that 500 complimentary tickets worth €200,000 will be made available to women working in tech, anywhere in the world. The two day event which has just sold out its tier three round of tickets, takes place in the CCD on 15 & 16 February 2017.

Keen to showcase the benefits of gender diversity especially across sectors such as IoT, FinTech, Big Data & Analytics and MedTech, DTS aims to play host to as many women in technology as possible, both on and off stage, encouraging lively discussion and holistic perspectives at all times.

With a focus on fostering lasting relationships and cultivating an intimate experience for each participant, the two day conference will see powerful and inspiring women such as the following address their business challenges and offer a unique viewpoint.

Julie Meyer, Founder of Ariadne Capital

Louise Phelan, VP of Global Operations at PayPal

Ayelet Noff, Founder & CEO of Blonde 2.0

Gina London, Emmy Award Winner & Managing Director of The Pincus Group

Judith William,Global Head of Diversity at Dropbox



COO of Dublin Tech Summit, Noelle O’Reilly commented: “The average percentage of women working in the tech industry is 30 percent, with that percentage decreasing significantly as they rise through the ranks. Furthermore, only about seven percent of investor money goes to women-led startups. Here at DTS, our team has a gender split of 50/50. We do this not only in the interest of fostering diversity but also because it is proven that team like this outperform male dominated teams across the board. The creativity and enthusiasm when you bring a mixed group together is unrivalled. I can't wait to be inspired by female thought leader from across the globe in February and also, welcoming other women in technology to our event. Together, let’s do our bit, however small it may be, to change the ratio.”

Echoing her commitment, TED Talk sensation, Cindy Gallop added: “Women in tech - grab one of these tickets, show up at Dublin Tech Summit bringing your uniquely innovative perspectives and views (and startups that need to get funded), and help prove that gender-equal tech conference environments spark better ideas, amazing conversations, productive collaborations and many more disruptive, world-changing, money-making ventures."

These complimentary tickets are now available to all women working within the tech industry and will be offered on a first come, first served basis. To find out if you are eligible, visit dublintechsummit.com/women

For more general information visit dublintechsummit.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.