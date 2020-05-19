EE Finds Small Businesses Missing Out on Benefits of Apps

More than five million small business employees think they would be more productive with apps tailored to their job, yet despite this only 22 percent of SMBs currently offer their staff apps to help with work according to network provider EE.

In light of the poll of 1,083 suspects, EE is announcing Business Apps, a new suite of apps for business.

The range of business apps selected by EE provide productivity and efficiency benefits, and includes top office, publishing, and accounting apps such as Microsoft Office 365 and Sage One.

Employees can save time by replacing tedious expense forms by using the Receipt Bank app, which allows users to scan and submit expense receipts with a smartphone; while MozyPro provides secure file backup and storage for an unlimited number of employees from mobile and fixed devices.

EE was recently awarded the Best Network for Business for the second year running at the 2014 Mobile Industry Awards. 4G from EE now covers 73 percent of the population across 229 large towns and cities, and more than 2,500 villages and small towns.

