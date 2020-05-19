Equinix to build more data centres in Ireland

The US-based data centre provider, Equinix, has announced plans to build more data centres in Ireland.

The firm has acquired an 8.2-acre site in Ballycoolen, Dublin, as the country sees a rise in demand for the facilities.

“The demand is immense and it is no longer just demand for storage space,” stated Maurice Mortell, Equinix’s Managing Director for Ireland and Emerging Markets.

“Enterprises are making their data work for them by interconnecting with other businesses and cloud service providers.”

“We are ensuring that we will be there to not only store this data, but also to make it valuable to both businesses and the economy they benefit.”

SEE ALSO:

In the last eight years, data centres have contributed approximately €7.13bn (US$8.33bn) to Ireland’s economy, claims IDA Ireland.

According to Equinix, enterprises in the nation anticipate their data volumes to rise by around 72% in the coming three years.

“Ireland’s digital ecosystem is thriving and we have positioned ourselves at the centre of that,” Mortell continued.

“By operating in densely interconnected areas, we are where multinationals and Irish companies meet and collaborate digitally.”

“We offer customers direct connectivity to more than 200 data centres in 52 markets. We are enabling digital business in Ireland.”