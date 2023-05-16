Microsoft’s attempt to buy Activision Blizzard, maker of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, was dealt a potentially-fatal blow last month when the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the US$69bn deal.

Despite widespread expectation across the industry that all relevant regulators would approve the acquisition, the UK’s competition watchdog called a halt due to fears of “reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers” over the coming years.

The CMA also said the deal would “alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market”.

But now, the European Commission has given its approval, accepting a host of remedies from Microsoft in relation to cloud gaming and licensing agreements.

So, what next for the planned takeover that would, if finalised, be the largest in gaming history?

