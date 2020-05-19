Eurostar introduces SoftBank-designed robot to London’s St Pancras

Eurostar has introduced a robot to its operations at St Pancras train station in the UK’s capital city, London.

The high-speed train running between the UK, France, The Netherlands, and Belgium has marked a first for the nations transport industry.

Pepper the robot was designed by SoftBank Robotics, and has been recruited by Eurostar in partnership with Robots of London.

Pepper is the first robot to be able to adapt its behaviour according to principal human emotions.

The purpose of the robot will be to aid customers, providing information and entertainment before boarding the train.

“We are always looking for new ways to innovate, and explore technologies that can help enhance the overall customer experience,” stated Perrine Allain, Head of Digital at Eurostar.

“Pepper offers a fun way for customers to find out more about their journey and destination, and we look forward to hearing the feedback from our customers so that we can continue to improve their experience.”

The train operator will use Pepper in the London station until the end of the year, and is set to re-locate to a different station that operates Eurostar next year.