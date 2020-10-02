Firmenich develops the world’s first AI created flavour

In an announcement made by Firmenich - one of the world’s largest privately owned perfume and taste companies - the company reports the creation of the world’s first flavour made by artificial intelligence (AI).

"Firmenich is marrying the most fundamental elements of our DNA: ground-breaking innovation with the unique creativity of our Flavorists for enhanced formulation," commented Firmenich's Chief Digital and Information Officer, Eric Saracchi. "AI enables us to explore new boundaries by empowering our Creators with a precise formula starting point, as well as additional suggestions for optimized ingredient combinations from which they can create bespoke tastes."

Its lightly grilled beef taste for use in plant based meat alternatives, marks a key milestone for the company’s digital transformation across its value chain. The AI made falour provides customers with a unique, tailored and nutritious solution that is quick to market.

The company’s ambition is to lead the industry when it comes to augmented creativity, currently the company is in the advanced testing stage for multiple new AI generated flavours.

"The Covid-19 crisis has changed the food innovation landscape as well as the consumer marketplace. We must understand and respond to these rapidly-evolving needs with more creativity at an even faster pace. Whether through offering moments of comfort and delight or addressing the larger shift towards healthier food & beverages." Butstraen continued, "The exciting addition of AI allows us to better leverage different raw materials and explore new creative leads. Taking into account specific product parameters such as 100% natural ingredients and regulatory requirements, the technology enhances our flavorists' capability to create superior taste solutions and accelerate our product development,” added Emmanuel Butstraen, President, Firmenich Flavors.

