Germany's 'Cyber Valley' set for a new Amazon AI research centre

Amazon is to unveil a research centre for advanced artificial intelligence in Germany.

The US e-commerce giant is to create up to 100 jobs with the project in Tübingen in the 'Cyber Valley' region of the country, reports the Financial Times.

It is Amazon's latest step into the field of AI following its recent acquisition of human-modelling company Body Labs, with it boasting to have 'invested deeply in AI for over 20 years'.

The 'Cyber Valley' area was created last year when global players such as Facebook and BMW joined forces with universities and Germany's Max Planck Society - a leading science institute - to develop a hub for research into advanced AI.

"Amazon sees this is a major hub being established in Europe, a special industry environment coming up," Martin Stratmann, Max Planck's president, told the FT. "It tells me that in this very competitive field, we have achieved quite some standing."

"The principal idea is to take the strength of German expertise, which is manufacturing, and combine it with software to form intelligent machines."