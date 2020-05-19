GoDaddy to help SMEs in the MENA region amidst COVID-19

GoDaddy, an empower of entrepreneurs around the world has launched its first local digital marketing campaign featuring Baris Arduç to inspire SMEs within the MENA region.

The current impact of COVID-19 is creating unique challenges for SMEs, as a result GoDaddy is responding by working to minimise the economic impact for its customers via free tools and ensuring its services are always available.

GoDaddy’s recent campaign features real cases of customers who have taken their operations online by utilising GoDaddy’s services. As well as explaining what different types of organisations have in common when it comes to harnessing digital technology, which increases opportunities and drives connectivity. GoDaddy’s services offer tools tailored for different needs and levels of technical knowledge.

The company offers small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North America (MENA) region with the tools they need to create digital identities and drive growth.

“The entrepreneurship ecosystem today is facing challenging times, and many are going online to help keep their doors open across the MENA Region and Turkey. And now, more than ever, we are committed to helping them leverage an online presence for their businesses,” commented Selina Bieber, Senior Regional Director for Turkey, MENA and South Africa, GoDaddy.

“We hope that with this campaign more people can start to take advantage of what the online world has to offer. For example, GoDaddy Websites Marketing online tool is an easy and affordable way to create a professional website and start promoting a business online. We are pleased to have Baris on board to help tell the behind-the-scenes stories of our everyday heroes, and inspire small business owners across the MENA Region and Turkey.”

