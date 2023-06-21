Top 10 fastest-growing founder-led private firms in the UK

The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the UK.

Recently ranking fourth in the world and second out of the G7 economies, in a new Shopify list of the impact of entrepreneurs on their overall economy, the UK is riding high on good ideas and hard work.

According to the Index, entrepreneurs in the UK grew their exports by 8% in the last year at a value of more than £3.2 billion, support almost 200,000 UK jobs, generated £28.8 billion worth of business activity in 2022 and contributed £14.3 billion in GDP impact.

No mean feat given that the UK slipped from 18th to 25th in the 2022 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) rankings, largely thanks to limited government policy support and access to finance.

To celebrate the successes of Britain’s continued entrepreneurial spirit, FEBE (For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs) has released its latest Growth 100 list, recognising and ranking the UK’s fastest-growing private businesses with founders still actively involved.

These 100 businesses, a quarter of which are based in London, all have sales between £3m and £200m, and have been trading for at least three years, turning an operating profit in the latest financial year. The are ranked by CAGR in sales over the last three financial years.

While 26% are London-headquartered, 13% hail from the South East, 11% from Yorkshire and 9% from Scotland, with businesses spanning sectors including digital marketing, food and drink, fashion and security.

“So many people think that business founders just ‘get lucky’ or think of an idea one day and are successful the next,” says FEBE co-founder Charlotte Quince, “but we know that the journey to success is anything but smooth.

“The Growth 100 celebrates those who have embraced the entrepreneurial roller coaster and who are now thriving as some of the fastest growing brands in the country.”

Here are the UK’s top 10 fastest-growing founder-led firms.

Edinburgh

Founder and CEO: Marie Owen