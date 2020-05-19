Google and Bertelsmann to educate the next tech workforce through 75,000 Udacity scholarships

Google and Bertelsmann are to help educate the next generation of technology talent by funding 75,000 related Udacity scholarships across Europe and beyond.

Following on from a similar initiative last year, Google has increased its commitment to the scheme by opening up 60,000 spaces on programmes around the continent as well as in Egypt and Israel.

They will focus on web development eduction, with a particular focus around its own Android Platform. In the last three years, Google has trained over three million Europeans in digital skills in an effort to close the skills gap in the region.

"Technology opens a world of opportunities, and everybody should have access to them," said Matt Brittin, President of Google's Business & Operations division in the EMEA.

"That’s why we’re announcing the 60,000 Scholarships Challenge for Udacity Android & Web Dev courses today, so that experienced developers and passionate beginners can take their skills to the next level and create new opportunities of their own.”

Bertelsmann are to back the remaining 15,000 scholarships, with a specialism in data science.

"Bertelsmann's businesses are becoming steadily more digital," said Head of Talent Management Hays Steilberg. "Accordingly, digital skills and IT expertise are becoming increasingly important, especially in data science.

"We see it as our responsibility to make as many people as possible fit for the demanding, IT-based tasks of tomorrow’s working world."