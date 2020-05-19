Groupe PSA opens 'Digital Factory' to power its digital transformation

Groupe PSA has unveiled its new 'Digital Factory' at its Poissy plant, the latest step in its digital transformation initiative.

The French automotive manufacturer, which owns the likes of Peugeot and Citroen, has built different areas of expertise into the site such as data, connected devices and customer service technologies.

The customer-centric part of the 'Digital Factory' will be a digital production centre pooling all skills and providing each of its brands with the best technologies for enhancing the online experience, while the data factory will examine how its businesses can use data to optimise their operations.

Its connected services arm of the factory will concentrate on developing connected-services solutions by implementing the new “Commodore” project, one of the modules on Groupe PSA's Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

"The 3,000 square-metre renovation was completed in record time here at the plant," said Christophe Rauturier, the firm's Chief Digital Officer. "The new space is designed to accommodate the Digital Factory’s operations with a dynamic, modular and colourful layout. It stimulates creativity, agility and breaks down silos in our business by bringing together all the skills needed for digital production."

Groupe PSA is building its digital transformation around four key pillars: increasingly personalised customer experiences, a rise in online sales and connected services, better process efficiency and the adoption of digital technology among employees, with the aim of increasing revenues by 15% by 2021.