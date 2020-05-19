Hannover Messe 2018: Siemens unveils potential of ‘Digital Enterprise’ portfolio

Siemens has urged businesses to embrace Industry 4.0 immediately as it showcased its 'Digital Enterprise' portfolio at this year's Hannover Messe.

Exhibiting at the world's leading industry trade show, Siemens is promoting its range of technology solutions including its widely-recognised automation portfolio and its IoT operating system MindSphere.

Industries targeted by the German conglomerate in Hannover include the advanced manufacturing, processing and aerospace sectors, while it is also demonstrating its advancement in the field of cyber security. Its 2018 motto - "Digital Enterprise – Implement now!" - points to its view that digital transformation should be well underway for any company preparing for the so-called 'Fourth Industrial Revolution'.

"We created the technical prerequisites for this transformation with our range of consistent solutions. By implementing Digital Enterprise solutions, users and customers can now tap into the full potential of Industry 4.0", said Klaus Helmrich, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, from the event.

"With our Digital Enterprise offerings, our customers are already achieving greater flexibility, shorter times to market, higher efficiency and better quality – and they're accomplishing this during ongoing operations. Our customers are thus attesting to the benefits and added value that the Siemens Digital Enterprise offers for the discrete manufacturing and process industries."

Hannover Messe, which was opened by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday, is expected to showcase around 5,000 exhibitors this week, with a number of key Industry 4.0 topics top of the agenda including industrial automation, IT services integration and research and development.

The event, which is running until Friday April 27th at Hannover's Exhibition Grounds, is expected to attract approximately 220,000 visitors with over 150 high-profile speakers from across industries.

On Monday, Business Chief reported ABB's Hannover Messe launch of what it's calling the world's fastest charger for electric vehicles.