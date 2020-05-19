Henkel turns to French IT giant Atos to manage its digital transformation

German chemicals group Henkel has appointed Atos to oversee its digital transformation.

Atos, the French IT specialist which turns over €12bn every year, will manage Henkel's outsourced infrastructure, with a particular focus on its data centre landscape.

With current data centres hosted in sites in Germany and the United States, Atos will be tasked with developing that landscape and ensuring Henkel keeps up-to-date with the latest digitisation trends.

See also:



At the heart of the transformation will be a shared private cloud that will allow Henkel easy-access to manage all of their applications. The acceleration of its digitisation is one of the company's four major targets in its 2020 vision, which was laid out last year.

"Accelerating the digitization of our business processes is our top priority," said Dr. Joachim Jaeckle, CIO of Henkel.

"Therefore, we need a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure that allows us to react very flexibly to new requirements and the volatile environment we operate in."

Atos, headquartered in Bezons, works across various sectors including healthcare, manufacturing and telecommunications. Research firm Forrester recently recognised it as one of its Leaders in Next-Generation Infrastructure Outsourcing.