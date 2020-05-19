Article
Technology

Henkel turns to French IT giant Atos to manage its digital transformation

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

German chemicals group Henkel has appointed Atos to oversee its digital transformation.

Atos, the French IT specialist which turns over €12bn every year, will manage Henkel's outsourced infrastructure, with a particular focus on its data centre landscape.

With current data centres hosted in sites in Germany and the United States, Atos will be tasked with developing that landscape and ensuring Henkel keeps up-to-date with the latest digitisation trends.

See also:


At the heart of the transformation will be a shared private cloud that will allow Henkel easy-access to manage all of their applications. The acceleration of its digitisation is one of the company's four major targets in its 2020 vision, which was laid out last year.

"Accelerating the digitization of our business processes is our top priority," said Dr. Joachim Jaeckle, CIO of Henkel.

"Therefore, we need a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure that allows us to react very flexibly to new requirements and the volatile environment we operate in."

Atos, headquartered in Bezons, works across various sectors including healthcare, manufacturing and telecommunications. Research firm Forrester recently recognised it as one of its Leaders in Next-Generation Infrastructure Outsourcing.

Digital TransformationDigital Disruptiontechnology transformationHenkel
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability