[How-to] Find Savings on Your Business Mobile Phone Tariff

It is not just individual consumers that are spending too much money on their utilities as is often reported by the press. In fact many companies have fallen into the same trap and could save money by comparing the deals available in the marketplace.

A recent six month study commissioned by the Carphone Warehouse Business Division has highlighted that in fact 85 percent of businesses are spending too much on their mobile phone spend.

In fact typically companies are paying 25 percent too much on their mobile phones and in some cases up to 80 percent too much.

The figures may seem extreme but when we consider the difficulties and complexity of comparing your company’s mobile spend it is hardly surprising that these figures are in fact the norm.

When contract renewal comes around most decision makers simply opt to remain on the same contract believing that they are on the best deal and avoid the time-consuming task of making comparisons.

Lifting the burden of contract comparisons

Carphone Warehouse Business has been set-up to for businesses to find their best tariff to suit their needs by comparing all the networks.

Existing mobile phone usage can now be compared to tariffs available across the whole UK and from all major networks. In-depth analysis like this used to be extremely time consuming but Carphone Warehouse Business can take on this task and return your analysis within 2-3 working days after receiving your bills.

The software looks at each user individually to discover any out-of-allowance charges. The software then looks at the other end of the scale to uncover any users not using their monthly allowance.

All of this data is then used to look for alternative solutions and a better suited tariff for every user, eventually building up a complete recommendation that will save the business in question typically 25 percent of their current mobile spend.

Keeping cost down

A third party mobile provider like Carphone Warehouse Business offer many advantages to smaller businesses over going direct to the network:

It is easy for any company to fall into traps and the conception still exists that the cheapest line rental will provide the lowest bills. This is of course not the truth and in fact will typically cost you more in the long run from going your allowance.

Out of allowance charges for calls, texts and data can be extremely expensive in today’s market. So, it has never been more important for companies to take control of their mobile spend and ensure the efficient running of this business expenditure.

The analysis service discussed is offered free of charge and a business need only provide up to three monthly mobile phone bills. The recommendations made from this data will give your business’s decision maker the peace of mind to make changes that will remove your company from this 85 percent statistic.