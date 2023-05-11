“Workplace discussions have gone from being slow-moving and mundane to being a hot topic of conversation. Every company needs to continually re-evaluate how they work to keep pace.”

Techspace has just released its Scaleup Culture Report, which dives into the current state of workplace culture across the UK tech industry, based on a YouGov survey of 1,000 tech workers.

Notably, it highlights the importance of work-life balance, social interaction and career growth opportunities in retaining top talent. A flexible working policy is considered a high priority by 78% of tech employees, while 67% say hybrid working is a key factor when considering a future employer.

The new normal

Three-quarters (75%) of tech workers surveyed by Techspace confirmed their working week was some form or hybrid, while the remaining 25% were evenly distributed between full-time in the office or fully remote – although the number shrinks further in London.

Londoners were most likely to work for a company with a hybrid working arrangement, as opposed to fully remote or full-time in the office, while 28% of UK tech firms now use a flexible workspace.

After the height of the pandemic, George Sullivan, Founder and CEO of The Sole Supplier – a leading online marketplace for sneakers – decided to introduce cultural changes into the business that created flexibility and freedom for his team.

They include flexible start times, increasing annual leave and the introduction of a remote working policy that enables staff to work overseas or away from their usual base for up to four weeks per year.