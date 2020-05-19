Hybrid energy forecast to significantly increase in sub-Saharan Africa

The use of hybrid energy in sub-Saharan Africa is on the rise, with the prices of renewable energy and batteries dropping.

Hybrid energy uses a combination of renewable energy, fossil fuel, and battery storage.

It has been forecast that hybrid energy in sub-Saharan Africa will increase from the current few installations to several thousand megawatts of capacity by 2025.

The expectations follow the lowering of costs for renewable energy, making it cheaper than gas and nuclear power, as in some cases coal.

“Hybrid can supply energy cost-effectively and securely to large electricity users such as mines, industry and farming even if they are completely off the grid,” stated Amiram Roth-Beblon, Head of Global Business Initiatives at juwi Renewable Energies.

“Recent technology advancement of hybrid power solutions combining wind or solar with batteries ad fossil fuels, such as diesel, makes it possible to provide uninterrupted 24/7 power supply even to critical loads of large-scale customers.”

“Since 2015, more money has been invested in renewable energy than in all other power generation types combined,” Roth-Deblon added.

“In 2017 some 58% of all energy investments went into renewables (see Bloomberg new energy outlook 2017 report), while less than 10% has been invested in nuclear globally.”