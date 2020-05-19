India’s Lava launches operations in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya

The India-based mobile phone manufacturer, Lava International Limited, has announced the launch of its products in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

The company has entered the African markets with its “Iris” and “Z” series mobile phones and its “Champion” series of feature phones.

Within the “Champion” series, Lava has launch the C1, A1, and N1 phones. From the “Iris” range, the company has launched the 51, and from the “Z” series it has introduced the Z81 2GB and Z81 3GB.

The business entered Africa in 2017 when it became the fastest firm to gain higher than 15% market share in the sub-US$100 division in Egypt.

“Lava looks to the gaps in the market for the consumer needs and they start taking products available and descent quality, so I think it is the best match,” stated Bassem Megahed, CEO of Lava, This Day Live reported.

“Nigeria technology market is very much concentrated in computer villages. This small area is controlling 80 per cent of ICT market. I think we have a great potential, we have been in Nigeria for 10 years now, but we used to service and this is our first time to try distribution.

“Our strategy is to employ locals, five percent is non-Nigerian, 95 per cent of company staffs are Nigerians. We have five per cent Egyptians and 95 per cent Nigerians. We are dedicated to the community and ready to invest. Nigerians have been a good contributor to the economy and make money for us as well.”

In the second quarter of this year Lava has plans to introduce its products to six nations on the continent: Uganda, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Senegal and South Africa.

“Along with setting up sales and service infrastructure in the African continent, Lava is also preparing to initiate its manufacturing capabilities in Egypt and Ethiopia, aiming to capture 20 percent market share by 2020,” stated Sunil Raina, President and Business Head of Lava International, according to NDTV’s Gadgets 360.

“Lava has also received an invitation from Uzbekistan to establish a manufacturing unit in the country.”