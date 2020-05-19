[Infographic] The UK will Lag Behind Germany and France in Wearable Tech in 2015

France and Germany will stride ahead of the UK in 2015 with their plans for corporate adoption of wearable technology.

The survey by Ipswitch found that a large number of wearable devices will be introduced to workplaces over the next 12 months and connect to the corporate IT infrastructure.

However, very little thought has been given to the impact this will have on network performance and security, with only 13 percent of organisations saying that they have a policy in place to cover managing the impact of wearable technology.

Businesses in France and Germany appear to be adopting wearable technology at a faster pace than the UK - 34 percent of French and 33 percent of German businesses say they expect to introduce company owned wearable technology into the workplace during 2015. Only a quarter of businesses in the UK say they plan to do the same.

As well as looking at corporate adoption of wearable technology, the survey also asked about expectations for employee owned wearable devices entering businesses, with 36 percent of all organisations surveyed saying that they expect an ‘influx’ of employee owned Apple Watches and other wearable technology to enter the business in 2015.

German businesses are expecting the highest volume of employee owned devices, with 41 percent of respondents saying they expect an influx of these devices. France (36 percent) and the UK (33 percent) were a little more conservative in their expectations.

Alessandro Porro, Vice President of International Sales at Ipswitch, commented: “IT infrastructure is already overloaded more than ever before and our survey indicates that this is about to get more complex in 2015 with the growing adoption of wearable technology.

“However, whilst it looks like many businesses plan to take full advantage of the benefits wearable technology has to offer, these productivity benefits will also be accompanied by some big challenges for IT infrastructure.”

“A large number of wearable devices joining a corporate network are likely to cause a drain on wireless bandwidth which can slow application performance.”

See the infographic below for more information.